PROSPECTIVE TEACHERS BEING INTERVIEWED THIS WEEK HAVING COMPLETED TWO WEEKS OF TRAINING

Basseterre: St. Kitts, July 27, 2020:​ Approximately 100 candidates who successfully completed two weeks of training to determine whether they are a good fit for the classroom, are now being interviewed by Education officials.

The interview process is the final of several steps which persons who want to become teachers have to undergo before entering government school classrooms in St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to coordinator of the Pre Service Training Deputy Chief Education Officer Francil Morris, a panel discussion hosted by young candidates at the closing ceremony of the training bodes well for the future of this cohort of teachers.

According to Mr. Morris their presentation on the way forward for Education given the experience of COVID-19 and implications for the future of teaching was outstanding.

“These young people are certainly not in the proverbial “Box”, Mr. Morris told the Education Media Unit. “Their ideas and enthusiasm as well as the way in which they were able to utilize the skills they honed over the two week period is truly exemplary.”

It was expressed generally that future methods of educating youth would be challenging but not impossible, given the resilience of the education system globally when forced to adapt to new requirements necessitated by the Corona Virus Pandemic.