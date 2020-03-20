PRIVATE STAKEHOLDERS IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS COMMIT TO SUPPORT COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 19, 2020 (SKNIS): Several private stakeholders in St. Kitts and Nevis answered the call of the Federal Government to support initiatives that can protect against the transmission of COVID-19. The support also extends to assist with the treatment of any infections should the Novel Coronavirus come to our shores.

A town hall meeting was held on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at the Newton Ground Primary School to promote public awareness about the global pandemic. Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris commended the public-private sector partnership.

One contributor is entrepreneur Regiwell Francis of St. Kitts Marine Works, who donated a thermal scanner to assist with screening efforts at entry ports. Mr. Francis also has offered two properties that can be utilized by the Ministry of Health to quarantine persons should the need arise.

Prime Minister Harris added that the Ram’s Group of Companies has pledged two mechanical ventilators; S. L. Horsford and Co. Ltd has donated a supply of N85 facemasks, and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce has pledged support for the public awareness campaign using various media platforms.

“I want to thank all the others, named and unnamed,” said the prime minister. “The partnership we have struck with Flow and Digicel, all of those efforts need commendation.”

Flow has agreed to partner with the authorities to create a hotline where information and other useful messages can be shared with callers. Digicel and Flow will facilitate online learning for local students if schools close due to an outbreak of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Harris urged residents to pay attention to the advice shared by health professionals, stay in tune to updates from official sources such as the Ministry of Health and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and to remain calm.

As part of the national response effort, many companies have instituted increased sanitary practices such as disinfecting door handles, railings, counters and machines used frequently by customers. At several businesses, staff members are posted at entrances to offer hand sanitizers for persons entering the respective facility while others have issued temporary guidelines to limit the number of clients allowed inside the institution at the same time.