PRIME MINISTER HELPS TO MAKE OFFICERS FEEL AT HOME DURING HOLIDAY SEASON

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 02, 2020 (RSCNPF): Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, helped to make Police Officers spending the holiday season far from home, feel at home.

He hosted the High Command and Officers who hail from other territories to lunch at the Ocean Terrance Inn on New Year’s Eve. Dr. Harris explained that the lunch served two purposes.

“It was an opportunity for us in the Ministry of National Security to join the with the High Command of the Police Force and to show appreciation to the police fraternity in general, and the leadership of the force, for the outstanding progress they have made in 2019 in terms of law enforcement,” explained the Prime Minister.

“If things continue as they have, we expect to end the year with a remarkable and first ever 48 percent reduction in homicides. That has been the most telling, most serious, and most frightening of all major crimes. And so this significant downturn is one which the society at large has shown great appreciation for. In fact, in at least two of the songs for the calypso competition, the onslaught on crime and the success has been mentioned. It was one of the winning compositions of the new monarch so it shows that the society at large has appreciated what is happening, so we wanted to commend the law enforcement.”

The second objective, he said, was to show appreciation to the new recruits from the neighbouring islands, many of whom were spending their first Christmas away from home.

“Given the glad tidings, and the goodwill and the…concentration on family, all of which are part and parcel of our own celebration of Christmas, we thought that at this moment we should let them know we appreciate them, that we show a…bonding with them…”

Dr. Harris added that being in St. Kitts and Nevis, it would help to ensure that they were having an enjoyable Christmas if the government and people reached out to give them the support that they needed particularly because many of the Officers and recruits were very young. He hoped that such a gathering would build their morale and their sense of acceptance in society.

“I think that was achieved from the responses. The atmosphere was a very good one and we are happy that Mr. Brandy suggested that we do this. We wanted to do it earlier, but given the hectic nature of the carnival and Christmas season, there couldn’t be a more convenient time. So nonetheless, I think we are in the season of goodwill, and good cheer and celebration related to yuletide and the message we want them to have is of…being accepted [and] being loved. That message we were able to deliver, so my very best wishes to them, but not only to them, to their families for as they are away from home, their families are away from them and would want to know that they are in good standing…,”

Members of the High Command and each Officer were presented with a small token of appreciation from the Prime Minister who was accompanied by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Senator the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett. Dr. Harris disclosed that he hopes to meet with the wider Police fraternity at a later date.