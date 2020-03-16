PRIME MINISTER HARRIS UPDATES HIS EXCELLENCY THE GOVERNOR GENERAL ON IMPORTANT MATTERS OF STATE

– Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris paid a courtesy call on His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC. JP., earlier this morning, Monday, March 16, 2020, at which time he updated the Governor General on several important matters of state.

Chief among the matters discussed during this morning’s meeting, which was held at Government House, was the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Government’s comprehensive response to further protect the Federation’s borders from the virus, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a pandemic.

Part of the Government’s response includes the issuance of travel advisories for persons travelling from China, Italy, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany and Spain.

Persons intending to travel from these aforementioned destinations are advised not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis at this time. In the event that such travellers arrive in our Federation they will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period following screening at the port of entry.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis further advises that all citizens and legal residents returning from any of the aforementioned countries that they too will be placed on a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine regimen, wherein their movements will be restricted.

His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton thanked the honourable prime minister for availing himself and for updating him on these critical matters of national interests.