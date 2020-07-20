PRIME MINISTER HARRIS TO HEADLINE LEADERSHIP MATTERS ON TUESDAY, JULY 21

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, July 20, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, continues his weekly conversations with the people of the Federation on the popular virtual programme, Leadership Matters, on Tuesday, July 21.

The programme, which attracts tens of thousands of viewers across a range of social media platforms, is a genuine effort by the Dr. Harris-led Team Unity administration to promote accountability, public awareness and education on major issues of national importance.

The next edition will feature Prime Minister Harris; Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Lindsay Grant; CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ms. Racquel Browne, and Mr. Abdias Samuel, Head of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC).

The focus of Tuesday’s discussions will be the careful and managed opening of the economy – St Kitts and Nevis experience.

Prime Minister Harris has consistently articulated the view that there must be a delicate balance between the health ideal of zero risk and the imperative for the economy to be restored to near normalcy without imperiling the health of citizens and residents.

“A vibrant economy requires a healthy population. The health of the nation is the wealth of the nation. We can only thrive with healthy people. The safer and stronger future will only be realized with a healthy people,” said Prime Minister Harris.

The widely popular virtual forum will be carried live on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/) from 8:00pm to 10:00pm. It will also simulcasts on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/ live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) and WINN (98.9) FM, and is also streamed live on social media platforms including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

