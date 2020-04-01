PRIME MINISTER HARRIS SAYS THAT SAVING LIVES IS THE MOST IMPORTANT REASON TO INSTITUTE CURFEW

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 01, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said that the most important reason for the curfew is to save and secure the lives of the people of the Federation.

Prime Minister Harris said this during the “Leadership Matters” Virtual Forum Series on March 31, 2020, hosted by himself, Deputy Prime Minister, the Hon. Shawn Richards, and the Hon. Senator Vincent Byron.

He made mention of the fact that these are abnormal times, noting that the country is undergoing a war with the COVID-19 virus.

He said, “When a nation is at war, things have to be done differently.”

Prime Minister Harris noted that in an effort to combat the COVID-19 virus all the resources in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis are directed towards minimizing the calamity. He said that, “this is because in war, everyone will be impacted negatively.”

The Prime Minister said that though it may be an inconvenience, the residents of St. Kitts and Nevis should not be deterred.

He highlighted that the concern of his Team-Unity Administration is to save lives.

As such, he said, “To save lives, you are put under a curfew for the next 48 hours … to save your life, that of your family and members of the community.”

-30-