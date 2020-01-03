Prime Minister Harris Receives Thank-You Note From Taiwan’s Resident Ambassador to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis After Condolence Call

In response to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris’ phone call of condolence to His Excellency Tom Lee, the diplomat sent a note of gratitude to the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, thanking him for his thoughtfulness and concern in the wake of Thursday’s deadly military helicopter crash in the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The note from Taiwan’s Resident Ambassador to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis reads: “PM, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I would like to thank you sincerely for expressing your sorrow in the wake of the helicopter accident, in which several military officers and personnel lost their lives.

“Your condolences to the victims’ families and showing your concern for Taiwan at this time of national mourning are deeply appreciated by the people and Government of Taiwan.

“Thanks once again for your kindness.”

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extends his heartfelt condolences, and those of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on the loss of the country’s top military official and seven others who were killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash yesterday, Thursday, January 2nd, 2020.

A lieutenant colonel, a captain, two senior master sergeants, a major and two major generals are said to be among the dead. Five people reportedly survived the military helicopter crash.

“This tragedy hits home for all of us as we think about and share Taiwan’s grief,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said yesterday in a statement.

Prime Minister Harris added: “It is a reminder of how precious every moment is and also of the sacrifices and valour of the dedicated men and women who serve their country so that we can live in a society of law, order, peace and security. May we strive to live up to the promise and potential that each new day in 2020 brings.”