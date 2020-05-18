PRIME MINISTER HARRIS PRAISES THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 16, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, praised the members of the National Emergency Operations Center for bringing stability and peace to the Federation.

He said this during his appearance on “Inside the News” programme hosted by the ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation on May 16.

The Prime Minister said that he and his administration are grateful and appreciative of the NEOC for being able to mobilise a broad cross-section of persons to work within the committee.

“We have learned a lot from this experience which we will adopt going forward. In every major decision which the country has to make, whether it is on constitutional reform, whether it is on our budget, we will continue this policy of all of society involvement, recognising that there is wisdom and wisdom can come from any source,” said Prime Minister Harris.

He said that “We will continue over time to relax these restrictions on the advice and the advice only of our health professionals, our security professionals and the collective wisdom of the persons in the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) headed by Abdias Samuel.”

