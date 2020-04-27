PRIME MINISTER HARRIS PRAISES SIR TAPLEY’S CONTRIBUTION AND WISDOM

– Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has publicly recorded his profound appreciation to His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC. JP, LL.D, for his staunch contributions and wisdom during this particularly troubled times of a worldwide pandemic created by the COVID-19 disease, also known as the Novel Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Harris said, “[Sir Tapley] has been a real bulwark of support, a reliable mentor and advisor to me in my capacity as prime minister and as head of the Cabinet. He has always been ready, willing and able to proffer the right advice, the right counsel and support and of course, displaying at times the wisdom of Solomon.”

The honourable prime minister was at the time addressing listeners and viewers of WINNFM 98.9’s Inside the News radio programme on Saturday, April 25. He was accompanied on that occasion by the Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Mr. Abdias Samuel.

In thanking Sir Tapley for his support of the Government’s handling and response to the COVID-19 disease, Prime Minister Harris said, “Whenever I had reason – and in recent times it has been more regular than normal – to count upon you, you have never wavered in readily allowing me the courtesy in coming to see you and to give the necessary counsel and advice.”

Prime Minister Harris has made it a priority to regularly update His Excellency the Governor General on the Government’s measures and initiatives as they relate to further protecting the people of St. Kitts and Nevis from the spread of the COVID-19 disease.