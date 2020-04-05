PRIME MINISTER HARRIS INSPIRED BY DEDICATION AND ENTHUSIASM OF HEALTH WORKERS ON THE FRONT LINE

– The excellent response of local healthcare practitioners on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 has inspired Prime Minister Dr. the Honorable Timothy Harris to a higher level of service for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

During an appearance on WINNFM 98.9’s Inside the News radio programme, Prime Minister Harris indicated that, “We are in a war against this virus for which as yet there is no vaccine and our medical professionals are on the front line fighting the enemy on behalf of you the good people of St. Kitts and Nevis and people all around the world. Their dedication to serving the community is an example which has inspired me in these difficult times.”

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, like most affected countries across the world, is attempting to curtain the spread of the coronavirus in communities. Leading this charge is a highly capable and dedicated cadre of health professionals, for which Prime Minister Harris is appreciative.

“I want to extend on behalf of the Cabinet and on my own behalf as the prime minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis my deepest gratitude to the health workers and the medical professionals for caring for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 and indeed for advising us how to keep ourselves safe,” Dr. Harris said.

The honourable prime minster Harris singled out some 16 doctors for national commendation. These doctors, according to the Medical Chief of Staff, have been quite enthusiastic in their support for Government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Among the doctors named by Prime Minister Harris were Dr. Baez, Dr. Archibald, Dr. Blanco, Dr. Rubaine, Dr. Sebastian, Dr. Lawrence, Dr. Isaac, Dr. Williams, Dr. Nisbett, Dr. Julius, Dr. Browne, Dr. Cannonier, Dr. Pemberton, Dr. Connor, Dr. Phipps and Dr. Hughes.

Furthermore, the prime minister extended deep appreciation to the rank and file of the various law enforcement agencies “who are helping to ensure the effective implementation of the emergency powers and of course maintain a safe and secure society for us all.”