Prime Minister Harris Extends Best Wishes to His Excellency the Governor-General on His Birthday

July 28th, 2020

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extends very best wishes to the Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD, who is celebrating his 70th birthday today, Tuesday, July 28th, 2020.

“His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton continues to be a strong source of support and strength for me and my Administration, so as my colleagues and I embark on a second term of office, we wish him nothing but the best and look forward to his ongoing positive engagement and contributions,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said today.

“Sir Tapley brings to bear a panoply of extraordinary experiences and skill sets that have been definitive in shaping the life of our nation. His thumbprint is on our Constitution – the most important document in the history of this Federation – as well as on virtually every consequential piece of legislation passed in the National Assembly during the People’s Action Movement (PAM) Administration, pre- and post-Independence,” Prime Minister Harris added.

The Prime Minister continued: “Landmark bills passed during Sir Tapley Seaton’s distinguished tenure as Attorney General of St. Kitts and Nevis include the Protection of Employment Act No. 6 of 1986 – now known as the Protection of Employment Act Chapter 18.27 – which ‘makes certain provisions in respect of termination of employment; the establishment of a Severance Payments Fund; payment of severance payments to employees; and for other related or incidental matters.’”

On Thursday, March 20th, 1980, at the opening of the new session of Parliament following the February 18th, 1980 general elections in St. Kitts and Nevis, Nominated Member, Hon. S.W. Tapley Seaton was sworn in as Attorney General. He was 29 years old.

In the late 1980s, Her Majesty the Queen approved the recommendation for Attorney General the Hon. S.W. Tapley Seaton to become Queen’s Counsel. It is tradition to appoint as Queen’s Counsel (QC) lawyers who have made particular contributions to the legal profession or public life.

His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton “was among the first group of graduates of the University of the West Indies and The Council of Legal Education of the West Indies and was also the first graduate of these regional legal institutions to be appointed as Attorney General,” the Saturday, January 7th, 1989 edition of The Democrat newspaper said.

Queen Elizabeth II, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Harris, appointed Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton as Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, effective September 1st, 2015.

Press Contacts: presssec@gov.kn| pmpress.assistant@gov.kn| www.sknis.kn