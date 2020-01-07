PRIME MINISTER HARRIS EXTENDS BEST WISHES TO FORMER NEVIS PREMIER, THE HONOURABLE JOSEPH W. PARRY WHO HAS RETIRED FROM ACTIVE POLITICS

January 6th, 2020

On behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extends his best wishes to former Nevis Premier (2006-2013), the Honourable Joseph W. Parry on his retirement from active politics.

“The Honourable Joseph Parry has rendered distinguished service to his country and fellow citizens during an illustrious public service career,” Prime Minister Harris said today, Monday, January 6th, 2020.

“Mr. Parry notably headed up the post-Independence Nevis Civil Service (1983-1987) before being elected on the NRP ticket in December 1987 and going on to serve as Minister of Tourism, Agriculture and Labour from 1987 to 1992 in the administration of Nevis’ first Premier, the late Dr. the Right Excellent Sir Simeon Daniel, one of our National Heroes,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis added.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris continued: “History will remember the decisive role that the Honourable Joseph Parry played in determining the governance of our country following the November 29th, 1993 general elections, which saw the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and his Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) form a coalition government upon the approval of the Governor-General, His Excellency Sir Clement Arrindell.”

In December 1993, the Honourable Joseph Parry, the only successful NRP candidate in the 1993 general elections, was sworn in as Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism as a member of the new PAM/NRP Government.

The seasoned politician was also the only successful NRP candidate in the Nevis Island Assembly election of December 18th, 2017, which resulted in the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), led by the Honourable Mark Brantley, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, winning 4 out of the 5 seats.

“My Cabinet colleagues and I take this opportunity to extend best wishes to the Honourable Joseph Parry and convey our sincere respect and gratitude on the occasion of his retirement from active politics. His impact will be felt and appreciated for a very long time,” Prime Minister Harris also said.