PRIME MINISTER HARRIS CHAIRS FIRST MEETING OF THE SECOND TERM TEAM UNITY CABINET

– The new look Team Unity Cabinet held its first meeting today, Monday, June 22 at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, as the Government moves forward in pursuing the agenda of the stronger, safer future which it promised to deliver for all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

For the benefit of the new members, namely: the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, the Honourable Jonel Powell, the Honourable Eric Evelyn and the Honourable Alexis Jeffers, Prime Minister Harris commenced Monday’s session by outlining some of the guidelines associated with the meeting of the Federal Cabinet.

The honourable prime minister then reminded his colleague ministers that the task of delivering on the various programmes and policies geared toward nation building begins now, adding that “our plans now have to be implemented through the governmental system, and in large measure it will be the responsibility of the ministers to be able to get those policies determined and actioned.”

The other members that comprise the Team Unity Cabinet are Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards; Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley; the Honourable Lindsay Grant; the Honourable Eugene Hamilton; Senator the Honourable Wendy Phipps; Senator the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr., and Cabinet Secretary, Mrs. Josephine Huggins.

The Team Unity Cabinet was sworn in during a public ceremony at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 14.