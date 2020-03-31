PRIME MINISTER HARRIS AFFIRMS THAT COVID-19 CASES WILL DECLINE IF RESIDENTS HEED ALL PRECAUTIONS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 31, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honorable Timothy Harris, affims that COVID-19 cases will decline in the Federation if residents take all precautions and eliminate further chances of further transmission via social distancing and compliance with the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations.

The Honourable Prime Minister stated this during his address to the nation on the revised State of Emergency on Monday, March 30, 2020, which requires a 72 hour total lockdown from Tuesday March 31 to April 3. The lockdown begins on Tuesday March 31 from 7pm and ends on Friday April 3 at 6am.

He emphasised that social distancing and the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations are aimed at restricting the spread of the virus from one person to the next.

As such, he then stated that, “They are intended to protect you and keep your loved ones safe.”

The Prime Minister also noted that further cases are expected to emerge as the Government increases testing and contact tracing.

However, he said that “We are working hard to identify, isolate and provide early care for patients.”

“By minimizing contact we will keep the numbers down and manageable,” Prime Minister Harris said.

