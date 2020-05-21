PRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF CHINA (TAIWAN) THANKS GOVERNOR GENERAL OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS FOR CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE ON HER INAUGURATION ON MAY 20, 2020

The following letter was received by His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D. from Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-Wen President of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

‘ Your Excellency,

I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your congratulatory message on my inauguration as the 15th-term President of the Republic of China (Taiwan). Your kind sentiments and thoughtfulness are deeply appreciated.

Through our joint efforts, I am confident that the close friendship between our countries will continue to flourish in the years to come.

Please accept my best wishes for your personal wellbeing, as well as the continued prosperity of your esteemed country.”

Her Excellency President Tsai Ing-Wen was inaugurated as the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan)on 20th May, 2020 for a second term in office.

Government House

St. Kitts

21 st May. 2020