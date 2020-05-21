PRESENTERS AND TECHNICIANS INVOLVED IN VIRTUAL MEETINGS DURING CURFEW HOURS MUST BE GIVEN PERMISSION BY COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 21, 2020 (SKNIS): Superintendent in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Cromwell Henry, highlighted that presenters and technicians that have to be out during curfew hours as part of virtual meetings that are broadcast must be given permission to do so by the Commissioner of Police.

He made this statement during his appearance on the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 daily briefing for May 20.

The Superintendent said that “Regulation three provides that the Commissioner of Police may approve persons to be out during this period as well so that if you wish to have a virtual meeting during the curfew period then you are required to write to the Commissioner and request permission to have that meeting.”

“If permission is granted then you are free to have the meeting and if you are denied then you cannot have the meeting during the curfew,” Superintendent Henry said.

The Superintendent highlighted that this rule does not apply to the audience because it is a virtual meeting taking place via internet, radio and/or television.

He also said that these meetings can be carried out during the day time period as well when there are no restrictions on these activities.