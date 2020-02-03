Pre-valentine’s Day HIV Testing

Pre- valentine’s special by the National AIDS Secretariat / Ministry of Health
Are you a lover, I mean a real lover?
Do you really love yourself?
Do you really love your partner?
Are you a lover, I mean a real lover?
Wait! By the way, are you even a licensed lover?
Well, love is like a driver’s license. This year we want to make sure you are properly prepared before you hit the road specifically for Valentine’s Day.
- Come and get familiar with the lovers license process.
- Be educated on the meaning of the stoplight
- Receive your lovers license so you can take your lover to places they have never been before….safely
Visit us at the Independence Square on Friday, February 6th, 9am-5pm for your lovers licence