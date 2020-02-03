Pre-valentine’s Day HIV Testing

Pre- valentine’s special by the National AIDS Secretariat / Ministry of Health

Are you a lover, I mean a real lover?

Do you really love yourself?

Do you really love your partner?

Wait! By the way, are you even a licensed lover?

Well, love is like a driver’s license. This year we want to make sure you are properly prepared before you hit the road specifically for Valentine’s Day.

Come and get familiar with the lovers license process.

Be educated on the meaning of the stoplight

Receive your lovers license so you can take your lover to places they have never been before….safely

Visit us at the Independence Square on Friday, February 6th, 9am-5pm for your lovers licence