Pre-valentine’s Day HIV Testing

Pre- valentine’s special by the National AIDS Secretariat / Ministry of Health

Are you a lover, I mean a real lover?
Do you really love yourself?
Do you really love your partner?
Wait! By the way, are you even a licensed lover?

Well, love is like a driver’s license.  This year we want to make sure you are properly prepared before you hit the road specifically for Valentine’s Day.

  • Come and get familiar with the lovers license process.
  • Be educated on the meaning of the stoplight
  • Receive your lovers license so you can take your lover to places they have never been before….safely

Visit us at the Independence Square on Friday, February 6th, 9am-5pm for your lovers licence

