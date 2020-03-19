POSTPONEMENT OF WORLD WATER DAY & WATER WEEK 2020 ACTIVITIES

As a precautionary health measure due to health challenges associated with the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure et al wishes to inform the general public that all events and activities in observance of World Water Day and the Annual Water Week 2020, scheduled for March 22-28, has been postponed until further notice. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

The Ministry wishes to assure all concerned that plans for Water Week 2020, which have been put on hold, will be implemented as soon as we are advised that it is clear to proceed.