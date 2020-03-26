POSTPONEMENT OF THE SPECIAL PETTY SESSION FOR GRANTING OF LICENCES TO SELL INTOXICATING LIQUOR IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2020 (SKNIS): The Special Petty Session for the granting of Licences to sell intoxicating Liquor, Wholesale and Retail, under Section 4 of the Liquor Licence Act, Chapter 18.21 of the Revised Edition 2002 of the Laws of the Federation as amended by the Liquor Licence Amendment Act 2007 No.5 of 2007, which was to be held at Magistrate’s Court—Basseterre and Dieppe Bay on Thursday 2nd April 2020 at 9:00 am, has been postponed until further notice.

Sorry for any inconvenience caused.