POST- CABINET BRIEFING FOR MONDAY, JUNE 22, 2020  

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 23, 2020 (SKNIS): The newly elected Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room. The inaugural meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Cabinet, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

Prime Minister Harris welcomed members of the Cabinet and Pastor Clive Saunders of Unique Touch Christian Center Ministries invoked God’s blessings.

The Cabinet Chairman encouraged members to put their best efforts to deliver on the commitment for a better and stronger future and gave an overview of how Cabinet functions and its criticality to the functions of the Westminster Model of democracy. Several issues were addressed in this regard.

It was noted that the Budget cycle is upon us and due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 it will be necessary to prudently plan and implement the new Budget cycle.

Several Ministers spoke to the issues that they would like to be foremost in the new term.

The Honourable Vincent Byron Jr and the Honourable Wendy Phipps were given responsibilities for the Disaster Mitigation Council relating to matters of hurricane preparedness and response and the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett was named to preside over the Independence 2020 celebratory activities to be assisted by the previous chair, the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister.

Cabinet identified matters of priority for its next meeting focusing on the economy, Parliament and important national events.

After the inaugural Cabinet meeting, the Cabinet was graciously hosted to lunch by His Excellency the Governor General, who also made a few remarks to the new Cabinet before the repast.

