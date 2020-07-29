POST- CABINET BRIEFING FOR MONDAY, JULY 27, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 28, 2020 (SKNIS): The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated on.

Cabinet received a presentation from the COVID-19 National Task Force on the situation with the coronavirus pandemic locally, regionally and internationally. The Task Force detailed its transmission and its effects on countries and populations.

Cabinet was sensitized as to the state of preparedness in the Federation and the plans for reopening of the country’s borders having regard to the fact that the pandemic is worsening. Cabinet was also informed of the medical science and what infrastructure requirements would have to be put in place if the borders were to be opened with minimum risk to the health of citizens and residents of the Federation. The Customs, Immigration and Port Health Officers would need to be re-trained; the use of technology, scanners and thermal imaging equipment must be employed all in an effort to ensure arriving passengers are covid-free. It was recommended that a core working group be put in place to guide the reopening of the borders. It was also suggested that there should be a phased approach to reopening and that the protocols and regulations for health and safety of the nation be made clear and strictly followed. At this point, further discussions and evaluations would be done before a decision is made on re-opening.

Cabinet was informed by the National Disaster Coordinator of the pending tropical disturbance system which has the potential to impact the Federation by mid-week.

Cabinet considered several submissions which would contribute to the development of the country.

Cabinet was also informed of a special recognition ceremony to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the MV Christena disaster, which took place on August 1, 1970.

