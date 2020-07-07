POST- CABINET BRIEFING FOR MONDAY, JULY 06, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 07, 2020 (SKNIS): The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, July 06, 2020, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room.

Submissions were approved by the Cabinet that would redound to the development of the Federation.

The Cabinet was brought up to date with the medical issues relating to management of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Cabinet was kept posted on matters with respect to the opening of Parliament on Wednesday July 08, 2020 at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. The Opening of the Parliament will include the Election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Oath/Affirmation of Allegiance by Members and the Throne Speech.

-30-

https://youtu.be/jZ3hloER44o