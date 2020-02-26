POST- CABINET BRIEFING FOR MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 26, 2020 (SKNIS): The formal meeting of the Cabinet took place on Monday, February 24, 2020. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. The Cabinet discussed a number of issues and made the following decisions that are designed for the growth and development of the country:

The Chair of the Cabinet welcomed a team from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance and the Human Resource Management Department to address matters relating to working conditions for members of the healthcare profession with nurses in particular. The issues were discussed at great length and significant progress was made in relation to the revision of their terms and conditions of employment.

The Cabinet received a further update regarding the resolution of the regularisation of the conditions of work for the Government Auxiliary Employees (GAE), who were referred to previously as Non-Establishment Workers. Cabinet took into consideration the views of the Actuary who was engaged to look into the matter. The Chair and the Cabinet took the opportunity to recall the significant contribution to that substantive matter by the late Mr. Glenroy Woodley, who was a member of the committee tasked with the GAE initiative. The Cabinet remains firm in the view that the former administration was negligent in the manner in which the GAE were treated and has given further direction to bring the matter to resolution.

Cabinet also considered many submissions intended to enhance the lives of citizens and residents of the Federation.

Cabinet was also updated on the ongoing successful activities of the 5th Anniversary of the Team Unity Administration.