POST- CABINET BRIEFING FOR JULY 16 &20, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 22, 2020 (SKNIS): The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Thursday, July 16, and Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated on.

Cabinet dealt with matters relating to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Federation. Cabinet also discussed the COVID-19 Stimulus Package and granted concessions to local entrepreneurs which would redound to the development of the country.

Cabinet received reports from the Ministries of Labour and Social Security. Both ministers gave updates on issues of severance and the protocols needed for getting the country back to work.