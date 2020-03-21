Post Cabinet Briefing for 28th February to 16th March 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 20, 2020 (SKNIS): The formal meetings of the Cabinet took place between Friday, February 28 and Monday, March 16, 2020. The meetings were chaired by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Here are the salient matters that were discussed, and the decisions taken in those meetings that are designed to advance the growth and development of the country:

Cabinet has been meeting regularly and has been advised on several occasions by the team from the Ministry of Health and The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with updates on the state of readiness and preparedness for COVID-19.

Cabinet has also been addressing issues relating to the financial implications of the virus.

Cabinet met with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce to discuss tax policy measures in an effort to reduce the effects of the guidelines imposed by the European Union (EU) and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Cabinet has taken on board a number of suggestions and has agreed to set up a task force with specific timelines to implement any decision taken.

Cabinet also heard from senior management of SKELEC in regard to maintenance schedules affecting some areas of the Federation.

Cabinet approved a number of submissions that would benefit small businesses within the Federation.

Cabinet considered the ramifications of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in the Court of Appeal decision in the Dominican diplomatic passport case involving the Leader of the Opposition.

Cabinet mandated the Financial Secretary to meet with stakeholders in an effort to ascertain their present position with respect to the fallout from the COVID-19. A holistic approach is being taken involving health, finance and agriculture.

-30-