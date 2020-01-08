Post Cabinet Briefing for 02th, 09th, 24th, 30th December 2019

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 08, 2020 (SKNIS): The formal meetings of the Cabinet took place on Monday, December 02, Monday, December 09, Tuesday, December 24, and Monday, December 30, 2019. The meetings were chaired by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Here are the salient matters that were discussed, and the decisions taken in those four meetings that are designed to advance the growth and development of the country:

Cabinet approved a number of Alien Landholding Licences for (a) persons desirous of obtaining directorships in locally registered companies, and (b) for the purchase of lands by a number of individuals in St. Kitts.

Cabinet approved a number of fiscal duty free concessions for several small businesses.

Cabinet approved recommendation from the legal department for the formation of a new law commission with Magistrate Mrs. Josephine Mallalieu as chair.

Cabinet approved a request for temporary fiscal support for television services (The Cable).

Cabinet approved redemption of 200 acres of land from the Special Land Sales Company (St. Kitts) Ltd of the St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank in the following areas: La Vallee (75 acres); Brighton (25 acres); Hermitage (25 acres); Lodge (50 acres); and Lamberts Estate/Conyers (25 acres).