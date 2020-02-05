POLICE SEARCH FOR MISSING PERSONS, APPEAL TO PUBLIC FOR HELP

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 04, 2020 (RSCNPF): The Police are currently conducting search operations for two persons reported missing.

Most recently, the Police have been investigating a report in which, Jabal Henry of River Ghaut, Upper Cayon was reported missing. Henry was last seen on Friday night (January 31) walking along the Kim Collins Highway wearing a black shirt and a long black pant.

Meanwhile, the Police continue to search for Charlvin Marks who is still missing and was last seen on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Missing person posters have been issued for Jabal Henry and re-issued for Charlvin Marks with more details about them. An appeal is being made for persons with any information regarding the whereabouts of these two men to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 465-2241, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707.