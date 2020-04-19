POLICE REMINDS RESIDENTS THAT LEAVING HOME BEFORE 6 A.M. TO BE FIRST IN LINE BREACHES CURFEW RULES

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 19, 2020 (SKNIS): Residents in St. Kitts and Nevis will enjoy four partial curfew days next week where they can go out to conduct essential business. As per the norm, the curfew ends at 6 a.m. and resumes at 7 p.m. on the assigned days of Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. However, the police has issued a strong caution to persons leaving home early to be first in line at various businesses.

“We saw persons lining up at supermarkets before 6 a.m. Please note that you are in violation of the curfew if you venture outside your residence before this time,” Superintendent Cromwell Henry said at Friday’s (April 17, 2020) National Emergency Operations Centre Daily Briefing.

The senior law enforcement official said that the police officers exercised leniency on Friday. However, such breaches will not be tolerated in the future.

“We ask persons to respect the curfew hours on partial curfew days … The overnight curfew ends at 6 a.m., therefore, persons should not be on the streets before 6 a.m., Superintendent Henry said.

Anyone found breaking the curfew shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $5,000 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or to both and to the forfeiture of any goods or more in respect of which the offence has been committed.

Residents are also to be mindful to practice social distancing by staying six feet away from other individuals, wearing a face mask when in public, and maintaining proper hand hygiene.

-30-