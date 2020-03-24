POLICE INVESTIGATING TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN ST. PAULS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2020 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred in St. Paul’s in which the driver had to be hospitalised.

The accident occurred sometime before 10 a.m. on Saturday (March 21) and involved motor truck PB 3327 which is owned by The Cable, but was being driven by Kenrick Mills of Saddlers and omnibus bus T 1951 which is owned by Calvin Leader. The circumstances are that the driver of PB 3327 was driving south along James Street, St. Paul’s when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the wall on Leader’s premises and his bus. He also collided with the northern side of Leader’s house causing an opening in the wall of the downstairs.

Mills sustained several injuries and is currently warded at the JNF General Hospital.