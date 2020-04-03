PM Harris will be the Special Guest this Saturday from 11:00am on WINNFM’s Inside the News, which will be simulcast LIVE on major media outlets

April 3rd, 2020

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris will be the Special Guest on WINN (98.9) FM’s Inside the News (listen live at www.winnfm.com ) tomorrow, Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 11:00am.

The Prime Minister’s Inside the News appearance will be simulcast LIVE on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/), ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/ live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM and VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), as well as across social media including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mrs. Delores Stapleton-Harris will also appear on Inside the News.

Yesterday, Thursday, April 2nd, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis announced that further Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations were to take effect from 6:01am today, Friday, April 3rd. These new Regulations are called the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.3) Regulations, 2020 and are set to expire at 7:00pm on Thursday, April 9th, 2020.

The new Regulations, which are also known as SR&O No. 10 of 2020, replace the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 2) Regulations, 2020 (SR&O No. 9 of 2020), which came into operation from 7:00pm on Tuesday, March 31st and expired at 6:00am today.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis also announced that a full 24-hour curfew – a total lockdown – would be reintroduced tomorrow, Saturday, April 4th, from 7:00pm running up to 6:00am on Wednesday, April 8th. “This means a full 24-hour lockdown on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, continuing until Wednesday at 6:00am,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis reiterated during his national address.

“On Wednesday and Thursday next week, the Regulations will allow persons to leave their homes once more on a limited basis – I repeat, on a limited basis – to purchase any food and medicine between the hours of 6:00am and 7:00pm, while a curfew will be in place for Wednesday night from 7:00pm to 6:00am Thursday morning,” Prime Minister Harris added.

During the limited curfew happening today and tomorrow, the public is allowed to go to supermarkets and pharmacies to buy essential food and medicine between the hours of 6:00am and 7:00pm while maintaining physical distance (of at least six feet) from others. Additionally, everyone is encouraged to wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth, and people are further encouraged to shop in their communities and avoid travelling long distances. A curfew will be in effect from 7:00pm tonight to 6:00am tomorrow, Saturday.

The new Regulations are online at sknis.kn and zizonline.com (please click on the two links in this sentence to read them).