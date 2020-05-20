PM HARRIS URGES CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH TEAM UNITY FOR A SAFER, BRIGHTER FUTURE

– The election date in St. Kitts and Nevis has been set for June 05, 2020, and Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has told the nation that the one clear choice for the electorate is the Team Unity coalition.

“Now that we are in an election season, you face a clear choice. We can move forward with Team Unity to a stronger and safer future. Our Federation is safer with Team Unity,” Prime Minister Harris said in his Monday, May 18 address to the nation.

In that address, Dr. Harris pointed out that the record will show that when faced with adversity, his Team Unity administration has responded well.

“When we were struck by the hurricanes, we rebuilt homes and repaired roofs and made over 2000 families safer and better. In response to the global pandemic, our early proactive actions which restricted travel, enforced quarantine and closed our borders have undoubtedly saved lives. These actions have kept us safe,” stated Prime Minister Harris.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister also commented on the many achievements and vast public infrastructure investments made by the Team Unity administration, noting that his Government has “accomplished much throughout our first term.”

This includes the introduction of the Poverty Alleviation Programme that has made a real difference in the lives of persons whose households earn less than $3,000 per month.

“We have delivered over 3,000 housing solutions and we will not stop there I can assure you.

Our homes are also bigger and better than before. We also undertook the most significant public sector investment in our country’s history. This includes the construction of the 2nd cruise pier; the $69 million resurfacing of the island main road; and the reconstruction of the Old Road Bay to alleviate the longstanding dangers that were posed to travellers – just to name a few projects.

We built the modern Ferry Terminal, the East and West Bus Line Terminals and installed traffic lights as part of our plan to revitalize Basseterre,” Dr. Harris said.

The healthcare system in St. Kitts and Nevis also benefited from significant investments over the last five years, such as the introduction of a Cancer Treatment Unit at the J. N. F. Hospital and the build out of a mental health facility.

The prime minister added, “We reconstructed the Mary Charles Hospital and expanded the services available there and built a modern health facility at Tabernacle. And, in response to the Coronavirus, we have delivered the most comprehensive stimulus package in the region. This is not by accident. It is the result of prudent fiscal management, and our deliberate decision to pay-off the $117m debt left behind by our predecessor.”

Prime Minister Harris advised that “Together we can secure a stronger, safer future for our beloved Federation.”