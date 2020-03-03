PM HARRIS TO HOST ONE-ON-ONE CONSULTATIONS IN SADDLERS THIS WEDNESDAY, MARCH 04

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris in a previous one-on-one consultation in Constituency Seven

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 03, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The outstanding efforts of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris to serve all people of St. Kitts and Nevis continue apace, when on Wednesday, March 04, the Prime Minister will avail himself for up close one-on-one consultations with the residents of Constituency Six, and St. Kitts and Nevis in general.

By popular demand, Prime Minister Harris has been giving residents from constituencies without an elected representative on the Government side the opportunity to dialogue with him on matters of concern in a private and personal setting.

During the hosting of the People’s Labour Party’s (PLP) Constituency Six Kiddies Party last Christmas, the Honourable Prime Minister was encouraged by a large cross section of the adults to “look after them as Douglas not looking out for we.”

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Harris will fulfill that promise by meeting with residents at the Saddlers Primary School from 4:30 to 7:00pm.

Similarly, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has held one-on-one consultations with residents in Constituencies Two and Three; the two other constituencies without elected representatives in Government.

In September 2019, the honourable prime minister spent time at the PLP Constituency Number Three Branch office of Senator the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, where he met in a personalized setting with dozens of residents of Constituency Three. Then in November, Prime Minister Harris, alongside Ambassador Jonel Powell spent hours listening to the concerns and views of a large number of citizens when they hosted one-on-one consultations with citizens and residents residing in Constituency Two.