PM HARRIS TO CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS: TAKE THREAT OF CORONAVIRUS SERIOUSLY

– As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis goes into another phase of total lock-down in response to the COVID-19 virus or Novel Coronavirus, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, is urging all citizens and residents to take the threat of the worldwide pandemic seriously.

“The [COVID-19] pandemic is no laughing matter and our people must treat the pandemic with all seriousness, Prime Minister Harris said during an appearance on WINNFM 98.9’s Inside the News radio programme on Saturday, April 04.

The prime minister continued, “Some persons are jeopardizing the vulnerable groups, and indeed all of us, by callous and selfish behaviour, and I must call on the guilty ones to stop their inappropriate behaviours now.”

The honourable prime minister reminded citizens and residents that standing in crowded places is an unwise practice at this particular point in time.

“Please avoid crowds as much as possible and I dare say at all cost and follow the advice of our health professionals and indeed our security forces. They are on your side and they are, as we are, working to protect you sometimes at risk to themselves,” said Prime Minister Harris.

As at Saturday, April 04, there were a total of 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in St. Kitts and Nevis, and authorities continue to work diligently to ensure the necessary protocols and measures are kept in place to contain the spread of the virus in the Federation.