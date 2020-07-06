PM HARRIS, THE ATTORNEY GENERAL AND THE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER TO ANSWER AUDIENCE QUESTIONS TOMORROW NIGHT ON LEADERSHIP MATTERS

The St. Kitts-Nevis Government’s widely watched Leadership Matters virtual forum series will air tomorrow, Tuesday, July 7th, 2020 with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris headlining its 11th installment on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/) from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.

Joining the Prime Minister on the panel and answering audience questions will be Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr. and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws.

The call-in numbers for Leadership Matters are 1(869) 466-2666, 662-8674, 767-4765 and 1(239) 645-4500. Questions can also be sent via WhatsApp to (869) 661-5683.

The wildly popular Leadership Matters virtual forum simulcasts on ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/ live/), Freedom (106.5) FM, Sugar City (90.3) FM, VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM) and WINN (98.9) FM, and is also streamed live on social media platforms including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).

In addition to ZIZ TV, ZIZ Radio and www.zizonline.com, ZIZ’s audience can access Leadership Matters – which is a runaway success on social media – on ZIZ’s Facebook and YouTube pages, ZIZ’s Amazon Fire Stick App and the ZIZ News App (available online at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store).

Over the coming weeks, Leadership Matters will focus on the big stories and issues in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis with the intention of explaining the programs and policies that inform them. Leadership Matters will also show how leadership in practice is helping to transform the nation and people’s lives.