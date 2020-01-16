PM HARRIS THANKS NATIONAL HONOURS AWARDEES FOR THEIR YEOMAN SERVICE TO THE COUNTRY

Photo: His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton (seated center) and Prime Minister Harris (seated 3rd left) with the National Honours awardees at Government House.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 15, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, today (January 15) paid homage to 19 outstanding citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis for their yeoman service that contributed to the overall growth and development of the twin island Federation.

Prime Minister Harris was at the time delivering remarks at the Investiture Ceremony at Government House where the 19 honourees were awarded the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE), the Companion of the Star of Merit (CSM) and the Medal of Honour (MH).

The service was held under the patronage of His Excellency the Governor-General, Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D.

Prime Minister Harris told the honourees that their selfless contributions in their various fields will be immortalized in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He added, “Even in those times then when there were limits to governmental, state and private sector resources you taught us a very valuable life lesson that always we must do the very best we can with what we have today.”

Speaking directly to the recipients of the National Honours awards, the honourable prime minister stated, “I believe and I feel that we are blessed by citizens and residents like you who have led by example and who continue to inspire the generation after you to be the very best that they can be. So I thank all of you, congratulate all of you and say to God be the glory that He has accorded us and provided us with exemplars like you.”

The Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) was conferred on Mrs. Angeline Revan for her contribution to education, community and public service and on Mr. Elphlin Warner (King Meko) for his contribution to calypso and musical development.

Five persons, namely: Mr. Augustine Merchant for his contribution to agricultural development; Dr. Calvin Hazel for his contribution to spiritual development and advancement of the people; Bishop Joseph Henville in religion and community development; Mr. Bruce Skerritt for his work in Music, and Mr. Erstein Edwards for his contribution to public service and diplomacy were bestowed the Companion of the Star of Merit.

The Medal of Honour was presented to Mrs. Marilyn Bertie Guishard for her contribution to education and religion; Mr. Lester Blackett for his work in sports; Mrs. Yvette Slack for her contribution to pre-school education and community activism; Mr. Antonio Liburd for his contribution to Culture; Mr. Evered “Webbo” Herbert in the area of broadcasting; Mrs. Arabella Nisbett for her contribution to farming; Ms. Earlene Maynard for her contribution to education; Mr. Anthony Evelyn for his contribution to the ongoing efforts to enhance the cause of building contractors; Ms. Lelia Julietta Martin for her work in the Performing Arts (dance); Mrs. Alice Swanston for her contribution to education and community outreach; Mr. Oswald Elliott for his contribution to education, and to Mr. Michael (Mic Heyliger) Stokes for his contribution to musical production and artistry.