PM Harris’ statement on the passing of Mrs. Hilda Beatrice (Veronica) Byron, who will be laid to rest today, Friday, March 27th, 2020

March 27th, 2020

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extends his heartfelt condolences, and those of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the Byron family and the friends of Mrs. Hilda Beatrice (Veronica) Byron, as well as the Village community which was her extended family.

Mrs. Byron – the grandmother of Deputy Speaker of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly, Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett – died on March 19th, 2020 at the age of 94 years old. She will be laid to rest today, Friday, March 27th, with the funeral service taking place at St. George’s Anglican Church from 3:00pm. Viewing begins at 2:30pm.

In conveying sympathy to Senator Byron-Nisbett and family, Prime Minister Harris reflected that, “Mrs. Byron occupied a cavernous room in your hearts and lives, which steadied the foundation of your family to its core. In this vast, bright room, you shared laughter and confidences, as well as hopes and dreams for the future, with your mentor and matriarch.”

The Prime Minister noted that, “Hilda Beatrice’s childhood coincided with landmark events like the Buckley’s Uprising of 1935 and Marcus Garvey’s 1937 visit to St. Kitts. ‘Make St. Kitts your Garden of Eden,’ Garvey said when he addressed the people.”

Prime Minister Harris added: “When she came of age and married Mr. Samuel Byron, her beloved husband of 55 years, they went on to raise their nine boys and seven girls, inculcating in them a deep sense of civic responsibility firmly grounded in love of country and family.”

In discussing Mrs. Byron’s legacy, the Prime Minister fondly remembered her as “a smart, strong and kind woman who loved and embraced people from all walks of life.”

Prime Minister Harris continued: “Charitable in word and deed, she saw no class, colour or political affiliations when dealing and interacting with people. Mrs. Byron lived a life of faith and compassionate service, helping countless people wherever and however she could, so much so that her altruism and generosity extended into her business life. She was a remarkable woman who was deeply respected and revered as the rock of her family and community, and also for the sound advice and wisdom she lovingly offered to her many friends, including to members of my Cabinet.”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis further stated that, “Indeed, Mrs. Byron had a green thumb for growing and motivating people. Everyone she touched blossomed, and their personal development emanated out of her genuine concern for others, her passionate patriotism and interest in improving society. She truly made her country a Garden of Eden, and the indelible imprint she leaves on our national life will redound to the benefit of future generations. May the beautiful soul of Mrs. Hilda Beatrice (Veronica) Byron rest in eternal peace.”