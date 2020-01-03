PM Harris’ Statement on Deadly Military Helicopter Crash in Taiwan

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extends his heartfelt condolences, and those of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on the loss of the country’s top military official and seven others who were killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020.

Chief of the General Staff, Gen. Shen Yi-ming and other officials were en route to a military base when their UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter made a forced landing in New Taipei’s mountainous Wulai District.

A lieutenant colonel, a captain, two senior master sergeants, a major and two major generals are said to be among the dead. Five people reportedly survived the military helicopter crash.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has reached out to Taiwan’s Resident Ambassador to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Tom Lee to express solidarity with Taiwan.

“We stand with the Republic of China (Taiwan), an enduring, steadfast and devoted friend to St. Kitts and Nevis and to our own security forces, which have benefitted from Taiwan’s critical support in impactful areas, resulting in capacity building, improved crime-fighting infrastructure and an expanded fleet of patrol vehicles for the Ministry of National Security,” Prime Minister Harris said today, Thursday.

“This tragedy hits home for all of us as we think about and share Taiwan’s grief,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said.

Prime Minister Harris added: “It is a reminder of how precious every moment is and also of the sacrifices and valour of the dedicated men and women who serve their country so that we can live in a society of law, order, peace and security. May we strive to live up to the promise and potential that each new day in 2020 brings.”