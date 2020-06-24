PM HARRIS SAYS SECOND TERM WILL USHER IN A MORE DYNAMIC AGRICULTURAL SECTOR WHERE FOOD SECURITY AND TECHNOLOGY IN FARMING WILL FEATURE PROMINENTLY

Dxd

June 24th, 2020

Last night during the hugely popular Leadership Matters primetime virtual forum series hosted by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris reiterated that additional resources would be put into developing the agricultural sector in his second term.

“I think that the country as a whole could look forward to a more dynamic agricultural sector,” Prime Minister Harris said while discussing the future of agriculture.

“Particularly if we marry the land with the technology – the shade houses, the greenhouses, hydroponics and all those other things – then we can get agriculture to a stage where food security is real,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis also said while noting such an approach would be critical to ensuring “that we are not vulnerable to any development happening abroad containing our ability to exist and to eat.”

The Prime Minister further stated that, as part of his second-term administration’s food security policy, there would be an increased focus on developing a proper and efficient food storage infrastructure, for instance, through the implementation of preservation technologies.

Prime Minister Harris went on to note that his second-term administration would empower farmers to focus on what they do best – farming, leaving the marketing of their produce to people with expertise in that area.

Joining Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris on the Leadership Matters panel were National Security Adviser, Retired Major General Stewart Saunders and Commissioner of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Mr. Hilroy Brandy. Press Secretary, Ms. Valencia Grant chaired the panel. The general security of the nation was the topic of conversation.

The phenomenally successful Leadership Matters went on hiatus in the run-up to the election of Friday, June 5th after having aired for eight consecutive weeks from Tuesday, March 24th to Tuesday, May 12th.

Over the coming weeks, Leadership Matters will focus on the big stories and issues in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, such as health, housing, education, tourism, agriculture, the management of the economy, small business development, etc., with the intention of explaining the programs and policies that inform them. Leadership Matters will also show how leadership in practice is helping to transform the nation, as well as people’s lives.