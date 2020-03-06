PM Harris returns to Saddlers Saturday March 7 to continue one-on-one consultations

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris addressing persons who were not able to see him during the one-on-one consultations where he requested them to return on Saturday.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 5, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — One-on-one consultations hosted by Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris with the people of St. Christopher Six at the Saddlers Primary School on Wednesday March 4 were so well attended that he could not see all the people within the allotted time, even after going overtime. He has promised to continue on Saturday March 7 between 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

“Out of respect for efforts you made, I have determined that we will have a second consultation, only for those who are here,” Prime Minister Harris told those who did not have the chance to see him. “In other words the Secretariat will have the names and so we will try to work with them on Saturday between 10:00 am and 12:00 noon, first come first served.”

Persons from all communities in Constituency Number Six, stretching from Newton Ground to Harris’ but more so from Saddlers, and a few from outside the constituency had assembled at the Saddlers Primary School where the one-on-one consultations with the Prime Minister were to take place between 4:30 pm and 7:00 pm.

A three-person team from Prime Minister’s Constituency Secretariat ensured there was a well organised system where persons coming to see the prime minister registered their names and waited in the school hall, while Prime Minister Harris saw them individually or in pairs in one of the school offices.

The number of persons exceeded what the organisers expected, but Prime Minister Harris continued seeing them well beyond the advertised time with the last being seen at 8:25 pm. The others were requested to assemble in the school hall, where Prime Minister Harris addressed them.

“This is a large group of you, so we will not be accepting any new names or people because I have other meetings, but I have rescheduled some of them again to ensure that you really did not have wasted efforts,” said Prime Minister Harris. “Apologies for today and again I want to say thanks for coming, and I hope as many of you would be able to come back.”

Prime Minister Harris noted that the one-on-one consultations on Saturday will be at the same venue, Saddlers Primary School, and persons were advised to be there on time as at 12:00 noon he will have to leave to go for another event. Those who will not be able make it were asked to advise the Secretariat’s staff for them to be rescheduled to see him in Basseterre at some other occasion.

“Those of you who are Seventh Day Adventists we will respect that, so we will try to find another time for those persons to come, but I cannot give it now – you can check with the office in Basseterre,” advised the Honourable Prime Minister.