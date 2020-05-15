PM HARRIS REITERATES THAT THE FEDERATION HAS BEEN SUCCESSFUL IN ITS PLAN TO LIMIT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 14, 2020 (SKNIS): The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in its efforts to lower the spread of COVID-19 has found success by establishing and executing the recommendations by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

This was announced by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during his appearance on the virtual forum series called Leadership Matters on May 12.

He said, that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has been following a consistent plan which had two strategic elements.

“One was to keep the virus at bay, as far away from our shores for as long as possible and we did that. We were the last country around here to have had a positive case of the virus, so that first leg of the plan turned out to be successful,” said Prime Minister Harris.

“We knew one its was a pandemic it would eventually get here and it was in other islands close to us.” He highlighted as well, “Given that we are an open society, tourism-dependent, all that probability loomed large,” he said.

Additionally he said that “the second leg of the strategy largely was to contain it by following and pursuing the recommendations from the World Health Organisation, PAHO and CARPHA as it relates to the pandemic and we have been doing that.”

“Even as it relates to days of limited operation or as some people say an easing up of the restrictions, all of these are in keeping with the prescription of the health experts,” said the prime minister.

“PAHO and WHO, for example, outlined six criteria which are to guide any effort to move into a relaxation of the restrictions imposed. Where our health professionals and the Cabinet itself examined each of the six and we were able to say so far so good, we have succeeded in that one,” he added.

“Even as we relax restrictions, we are saying that a number of things have to take place, social and physical distancing must continue and there will be no departure from that in the foreseeable future,” Prime Minister said. “We are saying the wearing of the mask becomes critical if we are to contain the spread of the virus and we continue to insist upon that.”

“We are saying to our people that they must do their very best to boost their immune system, stock up on their vitamin C, their fruits and all other items of food which can help in that regard,” he said.

-30-