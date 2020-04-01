PM HARRIS REITERATES STEPS TO STAYING SAFE FROM COVID-19 AS COUNTRY ENTERS THREE DAYS OF LOCKDOWN

As residents of St. Kitts and Nevis spend their first day of lockdown in their homes, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has urged persons to continue practicing three basic steps that experts around the world agree will help to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“In all of the … bad news surrounding the pandemic we can take encouragement by the fact that by pursuing some simple health tips we can, in fact, do much to protect ourselves and to safeguard others,” Dr. Harris said on Tuesday night (March 31, 2020), during the broadcast of a live virtual town hall meeting.

Practicing proper hygiene was the first point raised, which the prime minister described as “essential.”

Health experts advise that washing hands thoroughly for 20 seconds with soap – being sure to get lather under the nails and past the wrist – remains extremely effective in eliminating the coronavirus. In the absence of soap, hand sanitizers and similar products containing at least 70 percent alcohol can be used. Importantly, persons are also strongly advised to resist touching their face as the coronavirus can enter through the eyes, nose and mouth.

Prime Minister Harris also highlighted the importance of “boosting our immune system.”

Eating fruits and vegetables as well as taking supplements enriched with vitamins and minerals, including Vitamins C, B and D, also Zinc and Magnesium, is recommended. Staying hydrated with water and being active are also highly suggested.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adolf Adams, notes that persons can move about freely in their yard during the lockdown. As such, Chair of the COVID-19 National Working Group, Abdias Samuel, suggests that persons can use their yard space by walking or jogging around the house several times to remain active. Individuals can also do various exercises outdoor, provided that they stay within the confines of their property.

The third recommendation from Prime Minister Harris was “respecting the new norms of social and physical distancing.” Hopkinsmedicine.org indicates that “Staying at least six feet away from other people lessens your chances of catching COVID-19.”

While encouraging proper hygiene, boosting the immune system and practicing social distancing, Prime Minister Harris said, “… I want to encourage every citizen [and resident] to take charge and take responsibility for your own health and to remind you that by so doing the life that you preserve will be yours and may well be a family member, a friend or a loved one.”

The lockdown began on Tuesday, March 31 at 7 p.m. and will last up to Friday, April 03, 2020, at 6 a.m. in the first instance.