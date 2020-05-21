PM HARRIS PROMISES SPECIAL EFFORT TO PROVIDE AT LEAST 3,000 HOMES FOR YOUNG MEN AND WOMEN

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, May 21, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – In the short of just five years, the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration implemented a historic housing solutions programme that has positively impacted more than 3,000 families through the provision of larger, more affordable homes and introduced initiatives that made home renovations and additions much easier.

And yet, Prime Minister Harris says his Team Unity coalition has even greater plans that will enhance the lives of thousands more, and improve the housing stock in the country when it is elected to serve for a second term.

Speaking at the impressive launch of the Team Unity Stronger, Safer Election Campaign on Tuesday (May 19), the prime minister said his administration in its second term intends to create more housing opportunities specifically for young women in the country.

“Our young women deserve a home that they can call their own; a home in which they can raise their children and their families; a home that brings connectedness to a place and a home that allows them to say goodbye to unreasonable landlords,” Dr. Harris explained.

Prime Minister Harris further indicated that special provisions will be made to facilitate the housing needs of young men across the island, as he noted that, “Truth be told, in St. Kitts and Nevis we look after our women nicely, so most of the houses we gave out women got them.”

He added, “We have determined that in our next term we will make available resources for at least 1,200 homes for young men and 1,800 for our young women.”

Over the last five years, hundreds of homes were delivered to deserving individuals, close to 500 families assisted benefited through the HELP programme and hundreds more assisted through the First Time Homeowners Programme. The government employee mortgage financing (GEM) programme benefited dozens of civil servants and more than 2,000 households were provided with assistance from the widely acclaimed Hurricane Rehabilitation Programme.