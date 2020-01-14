PM Harris of St. Kitts-Nevis congratulates Taiwan’s President on election win and reaffirms commitment to strengthen the two countries’ “unparalleled bond”

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extended his sincere congratulations over the weekend to the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Her Excellency Dr. Tsai Ing-wen, who was re-elected in a landslide on Saturday, securing a second term and setting a new record in Taiwan’s elections with roughly 8.2 million votes (57.1 percent of the votes).

In a letter addressed to President Tsai Ing-wen, Prime Minister Harris said, “On behalf of the Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, it gives me great pleasure to extend heartfelt felicitations to you, Vice President-elect Lai Ching-te and the Democratic Progressive Party on your decisive victory at the polls.”

In congratulating her on being handily re-elected to a second term, the Prime Minister said in his correspondence that he wished to assure President Tsai Ing-wen that, “…the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis attach great importance to its friendship with the Republic of China (Taiwan) and as such we remain committed to strengthening this unparalleled bond in the years to come.”

President Tsai Ing-wen expressed similar sentiments in July 2019 during her state visit to the Federation, which saw her become the third President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to visit St. Kitts and Nevis but the only one to visit the island of Nevis.

Speaking during an interview with The St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) on July 15th at the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, Taiwan’s President said, “St. Kitts and Nevis has been a very, very good friend of ours and, especially on the international stage, we always have this friend of St. Kitts and Nevis helping us so that the voices of the Taiwanese can be heard by the international community. So I came here to thank you for the help you have been extending to us over the years.”

President Tsai Ing-wen added: “Secondly, we want to come and to have a personal experience of this beautiful country, and I must say that you have a very beautiful country here and coming with us at this time is our tourist business group, quite a number of them.” She said that the business group was “exploring the possibilities…to bring more Taiwanese tourists here to have a feel of what this beautiful country is like.”