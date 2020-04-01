PM HARRIS HIGHLY COMMENDS FRONT-LINE OFFICERS FOR THEIR REMARKABLE LEADERSHIP IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, commended front-line officers for their remarkable leadership in the fight against COVID-19.

“I want to say how impressed I have been and continue to be with the excellent leadership we have had coming from our front-line officers. And I speak in particular to the dedication, the professionalism, the industry that our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, and her medical support team, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Dr. Liddie and all the others have brought to this effort,” said Prime Minister Harris, during the second edition of ‘Leadership Matters’ on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Dr. Harris added that the National Working Group on COVID-19 continues to perform excellently and encouraged them to keep up the good work as they continue to ensure that citizens and residents are protected.

He used the occasion to recognize nurses, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), sanitization workers, immigration officers and other law enforcement officers “who have by and large been on the front-line of excellent service to this country of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“I want to say that at this moment we can say that we have done several things the right way. We will continue on that right path and one of the lessons that have emerged is that right here in St. Kitts and Nevis we have an important group of young professional people committed entirely to their country and willing to make every sacrifice to ensure the best results are obtained for this country which we all live,” said the prime minister.

He reiterated his profound gratitude and noted that the Federation will once again rise.

“So again, I want to close on a note of recognition of the excellence of the support we have had so far as a country. How fortunate we have been to have had the high quality of professional leadership being exhibited across the relevant line ministries coming and working together in unity to advance St. Kitts and Nevis forward, and to ensure that at the end of it all, St. Kitts and Nevis as a nation will emerge from this war safer, stronger and a healthier nation,” said Dr. Harris.