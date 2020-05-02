PM HARRIS, HEALTH MINISTER AND COUNSELING DIRECTOR TO DISCUSS MITIGATING ECONOMIC AND SOCIO-PSYCHOLOGICAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON INSIDE THE NEWS

May 1st, 2020

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will make his sixth consecutive appearance on WINN (98.9) FM’s Inside the News (listen live at www.winnfm.com ) tomorrow, Saturday, May 2, 2020, from 11:00am.

Minister of Health et al., the Honourable Eugene Hamilton and Mrs. Michele de la Coudray Blake, the Director of the Counseling Department in the Ministry of Social Services, will join the Prime Minister in the radio studio.

Inside the News will be simulcast LIVE on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/), ZIZ Radio (95.9, 96.1, 96.3, 96.9 FM or https://zizonline.com/radio/ live/), Sugar City (90.3) FM and VON Radio (860 AM or 93.7 FM), as well as across social media including the Facebook and YouTube pages of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) and ZIZ. Freedom (106.5) FM will join the simulcast following WINN FM’s midday newscast.