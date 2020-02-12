PM HARRIS ENGAGES WITH MANUFACTURING WORKERS AND APPRECIATES THEIR HARD WORK AND DEDICATION

Prime Minister Harris interacts with workers in the manufacturing sector

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 11, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, expressed delight interacting with workers in the manufacturing sector during Cabinet’s tour of Industrial and Construction Sites on Monday, February 10, 2020.

The tour, which will conclude on Wednesday, February 12, forms part of the Team Unity Administration’s 5th Anniversary Celebrations since assuming office in February 2015.

“So far, the response has been tremendous. We have been visiting the industrial estate year after year, recognizing the contribution that it is making to job creation,” said PM Harris. “And one of our mandates is to ensure that the quality of life for every individual is made better and the first start is to ensure that everyone is earning an income – whether through employment as those on the industry are or through their enterprise and self-employment efforts.”

Dr. Harris used the occasion to recognize the workers for their hard work and dedication to the sector.

“We have had a wonderful welcome from the workers everywhere. We want to salute them for their discipline, hard work, for the fact that in several of the factories like Kajola, they are competing internationally, and the fact that the factories are still here is an indication that they are very successful in their competition,” said the prime minister.

Prime Minister Harris said that the Government is happy to be of service to workers in the sector and is currently working to further promote their well-being.

“We are discussing now how we can give better wages, so we are having consultations with the minimum wage committee. We are discussing other ways in which the employing class can be of better assistance to these highly productive workers, providing them insurance for healthcare and other support systems,” he said.

Other activities planned to celebrate Team Unity Administration’s 5th Anniversary include but are not limited to a Youth Forum on February 14; National Volunteer Day and Elderly Luncheon on February 15; Church Service in St. Kitts on February 16, and in Nevis on February 23 and National Health, S.T.E.P and Career Expo on February 21. A gospel concert is also scheduled for February 16.