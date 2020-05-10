PM HARRIS CONTINUES TO ENCOURAGE CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS TO NOT TAKE COVID-19 FOR GRANTED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 10, 2020 (SKNIS): With St. Kitts and Nevis slowly moving into gradual relaxation, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris encouraged citizens and residents to not take the COVID-19 Pandemic for granted.

“I want to encourage our people not to take COVID-19 for granted. It is not over until it is really over and we will not be completely free of it until we are able to get this vaccine going,” said Dr. Harris on Saturday (May 09) edition of Inside the News on Winn FM 98.9. “It behoves us then to ensure that we do as much as we can in accordance with the Regulations… which are intended to keep us safe and we have to put our health beyond everything else.”

PM Harris said that although persons may want to return to work it is important for them to be cautious and adhere to the safety protocols as it is not worth it contracting the disease.

“It is not worth it to risk your health unnecessarily at this time so take the advice as seriously as you can and apply them. The good empowering thing about it is that everything that they are asked can reasonably be done if you put your mind to it,” Dr. Harris added.

Dr. Harris reminded persons about the importance of boosting one’s immune system, eating properly, increasing their intake of Vitamin C and practicing several hygienic precautionary practices including frequently washing hands and avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Citizens and residents were also encouraged to continue practicing social distancing and wearing a face mask in the event they have to travel outside of their residencies.

“Several simple things that every able-body person can do and we are just asking people again not to take it for granted. Continue to observe these things or else you can out not only yourself, your family and your community but our country in a worse state,” he added.

-30-