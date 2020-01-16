PM HARRIS COMMENDS ALL STAKEHOLDERS FOR A SAFE AND SUCCESSFUL 2019/2020 CARNIVAL SEASON

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, commended members of the general public for ensuring that the 2019/2020 Carnival Season was safe and successful.

“I must begin by thanking and congratulating everyone involved in the most successful Carnival season in our Federation’s recent history. Carnival’s success shows just how far we have come,” said Prime Minister Harris during his monthly press conference on Wednesday, January 15. “The unprecedented large crowds showed what can be achieved when we strengthen and support our security personnel, while creating an enabling environment to move at-risk-youth from antisocial behaviour to become more productive citizens,” he added.

Prime Minister Harris noted that safety and security in St. Kitts and Nevis have significantly improved since Team Unity assumed office in 2015.

“The people demonstrated their confidence in our safer communities by making this Carnival Season the largest and the best in our Federation’s history. Record turnout was recorded at the Calypso event and other events,” said PM Harris. “Children, families, friends and even former foes laughed and danced together through the many events. Our J’ouvert and last lap events were free of major incidents. Respect for law and order was high and noticeable.”

The minister of national security used the occasion to thank security forces and carnival organizers for a job well done.

“I thank the police officers, the Defence Force officers, the attendants and the security staff who gave of their time to make this Carnival not only the best, but perhaps the safest in recent time. I must thank my friend and colleague the Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards, for all the hard work he and his team undertook to make this Carnival Season not only the best, but indeed the safest.”