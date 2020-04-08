PM HARRIS ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF STATE OF EMERGENCY AND COVID-19 REGULATIONS, ALSO ANNOUNCES LOCKDOWN FROM THIS THURSDAY NIGHT UP TO MORNING OF APRIL 16TH

April 8th, 2020

In his important address to the nation yesterday, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, announced that both the State of Emergency and the COVID-19 Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act would be extended.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis reminded the public that on Friday, March 27th, His Excellency, the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton proclaimed a State of Emergency in St. Kitts and Nevis, beginning March 28th and continuing to April 11th “on the grounds of the threat of a natural calamity of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Prime Minister said in his national address last night that, “At the time [on March 27th], St. Kitts and Nevis had had two (2) confirmed cases of COVID-19.”

Prime Minister Harris further stated that, “Yesterday, Monday, 6th April, the Cabinet of Ministers was informed that eleven (11) persons have been tested positive in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Prime Minister Harris added: “On the advice of Cabinet, I have asked His Excellency, the Governor General to extend the State of Emergency currently in place to Saturday, 18th April and to extend Regulations made under the Emergency Powers Act.”

The Prime Minister continued: “The St. Kitts and Nevis Constitution provides that a declaration of emergency shall lapse at the expiration of twenty-one (21) days, beginning with the date of publication of the declaration. Saturday, 18th April will be 21 days since the State of Emergency was proclaimed on the 28th of March.”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis also announced that a total 24-hour curfew or lockdown would be in effect from tomorrow, Thursday, April 9th at 7:01pm up to Thursday, April 16th at 6:00am.

Prime Minister Harris said this means, during the lockdown, “No one should be away from their residence unless he or she has a special exemption as an essential worker or has a pass or permission from the Commissioner of Police.”