PM HARRIS ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO SENIOR CIVIL SERVICE POSITIONS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 15, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has announced a few changes to senior-level positions in the civil service that are expected to “strengthen administrative structures.”

While addressing media personnel at his monthly press conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Dr. Harris noted that Sheridane Warner is set to become the Chief Personnel Officer at the Human Resource Management Department. Ms. Warner will succeed Torfrida Rochester, who has applied for retirement.

The prime minister commended Mrs. Rochester for her professionalism over the years. He also congratulated Ms. Warner on her promotion noting that her temperament, training, experience and progressive outlook will serve her well as she assumes this new role.

It was also announced that Ron Dublin-Collins will take up the post of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Post, Energy, Urban Development and Transport. He previously served as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Social Security and Nevis Affairs.

Meanwhile, Sharon Rattan will take up the post of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Ecclesiastical Affairs, Social Security and Nevis Affairs. She previously served as the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Post, Energy, Urban Development and Transport.

Additionally, Kerry Tuckett has been promoted as Matron of the Joseph N. France General Hospital in St. Kitts. Prime Minister Harris stated that “Mrs. Tuckett brings years of professional experience, superb qualifications and an amiable personality to help advance healthcare in St. Kitts and the federation as a whole.”

Mrs. Tuckett replaces Sonia Daly-Finley, who Dr. Harris praised for “her long and meritorious service.”

Prime Minister Harris added that government will continue to “ensure the best people are appointed on merit to senior positions.”